Ticats add Tom Flaxman as National scout

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added Tom Flaxman to its front office staff as a National scout, the team announced on Friday.

“I have known Tom for many years and even had the opportunity to coach him as a young football player. He is a great man and his knowledge of Canadian University Football and Canadian talent in general will be a tremendous asset to our front office. We’re excited to have him as a part of our team,” said Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia.

Flaxman brings over 20 years of U SPORTS experience to the Tiger-Cats organization, most recently serving with the Acadia Axmen as the football team’s associate coach, offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Flaxman originally began his coaching career at Acadia (2008-11) and has also spent time at the University of Toronto (2012-13), Western (2014-15), McMaster (2016-18) and Queen’s (2019-24). Before joining the coaching ranks, Flaxman played running back for three seasons at Acadia (2005-07).