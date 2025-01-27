4 potential landing spots for Janarion Grant

A star specialist who enjoyed an “I’ve still got it, y’all” season on the way to winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award would be a pretty good get for a number of CFL teams in free agency this year.

Heck, pretty good for all of ‘em, really, when you think about it.

Janarion Grant led the CFL in punt return yardage in 2024, coming up just shy of a thousand (989) and he juuuust missed out on booking a 15-yard average (14.8) on 67 returns.

With three punt return touchdowns and a kickoff major too, Janarion Grant ruled the return waves last season.

No reason to think he doesn’t have the stuff to do it again in 2025.

But where?

Ottawa’s DeVonte Dedmon is a pending free agent but the REDBLACKS have Kalil Pimpleton under contract. Lawrence Woods III is in place in Hamilton. Javon Leake has signed a new deal in Edmonton. Calgary’s Peyton Logan is potentially a free agent next month but since the club sent him out to deliver a signed jersey and road trip tickets for a season ticket holder just last week, I figure there’s probably a deal coming for the 26-year-old speedster. And Montreal just inked James Letcher Jr. to a one-year extension Monday morning.

In no particular order, here are four possibilities I’m thinking about.

BC LIONS

The Lions have an opening for a returner after releasing Terry Williams in December.

Williams had a very successful run in Vancouver, and in 2024 he led the CFL in kickoff return yards with 1,335, and was fifth in punt return yards with 746. Tough to get much better than that but Williams did not score a major last season and had two punt returns of more than 30 yards (Grant had eight) and one kickoff return of more than 40 (Grant had three).

Could be the Lions are looking to add some zing to their return mix and Grant, of course, would fit the bill very, very well.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Perhaps no team in the CFL needs a boost to their return game more than the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers were second-last in punt return average in 2024 and second-last in kickoff return average too. They brought back Lucky Whitehead (also a pending free agent this winter) to help out with what had been a pedestrian return game and the veteran did add some spark to the unit.

Still, Winnipeg’s return game lacked that certain something. The certain something that they had when Janarion Grant was there.

If the Bombers regret not being able to come to terms with Grant last season, they could rectify that next month.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

This one hinges on just how strongly the Roughriders feel about bringing back their own return ace, Mario Alford, who has yet to be signed to a contract extension and is also looking at possible free agency in February.

Alford, the 2022 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award winner, signed a new deal with the Riders on January 4 in 2024, so this time it’s stretching out a little longer.

Doesn’t mean anything, necessarily, but if Alford goes on the move, the Roughriders would be looking to fill that void. It’s a pretty big void. Who better to fill it than an award winner two years younger?

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Well, sure. If Grant gets to free agency, there’d still be a good fit with the team he won a Grey Cup with last year.

He’d be staying on with a crew he knows, a crew that helped him have a sensationally successful season in 2024.

After being on the outside looking in as the 2024 season was dawning, the Argos and Grant found each other and made beautiful music together. They could again in 2025. Price has gone up is all.