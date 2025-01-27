Als sign returner James Letcher Jr. to one-year extension; sign DL Buddha Jones

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has reached a one-year agreement with American returner James Letcher Jr. The Als also announced they have signed defensive lineman Buddha Jones to a two-year contract.

Letcher Jr. (five-foot-seven, 180 pounds) was named the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player on the Alouettes in 2024. In 17 games, he ranked second in the CFL with 1,112 yards on kickoffs and 924 yards on punts.

The speedster, originally from Kansas City, MO, also scored two touchdowns on returns and he led the league with 2,329 combined yards. The former Washburn University alum joined the Als in 2023 and played four games during his rookie season.

“James is one of the best returners in the CFL; he can change the outcome of a game in a split second with his long returns,“ says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “He is definitely a player who has an impact on our team. We’re happy to have him back this season.”

Jones (six-foot-one, 307 pounds) played the last three seasons at Troy University after beginning his college career at Kent State. Over the last two seasons, he recorded 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a major. The 23-year-old spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024.