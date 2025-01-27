Bombers release receiver Drew Wolitarsky

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released veteran receiver Drew Wolitarsky, the team announced on Monday.

“These decisions are always difficult and it’s especially true with a player who has been with us for so long,” said Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters. “Drew has been a solid contributor for the team, was popular in the locker room and was instrumental in two Grey Cup championships, and for that the franchise is forever grateful.”

Wolitarsky was selected by the Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Supplemental Draft and appeared in 89 regular season games over his seven seasons with the team, pulling in 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Injuries limited him to 10 games in 2024 in which he had 33 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown. His best season came in 2023, when he had 47 receptions for 668 yards and six touchdowns.