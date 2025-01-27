MMQB: 4 significant defensive contract extensions so far

The CFL off-season is one of my favourites in professional sports.

The news always comes fast and furious and so many of those news items include impact players. Whether it be the big trades pulled off by the Toronto Argonauts, or some of the releases and subsequent signings elsewhere, we’ve seen plenty of player movement since late November.

And we’ve also seen all kinds of contract extensions for pending free agents. This week’s MMQB is focusing on some of the most significant extensions thus far on the defensive side of the ball.

ADARIUS PICKETT | DB | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

I thought it was such a massive coup for the REDBLACKS to land Pickett last winter shortly after Toronto opted to release him. And Pickett’s first season in Ottawa was exactly why they pounced so quickly to sign him last February. Perhaps the league’s best SAM linebacker, Pickett fit like a glove with the REDBLACKS in 2024. So, seeing him sign back late last week felt rather important.

In 13 appearances last year, Pickett racked up 52 defensive tackles, 14 more on special teams, one interception, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Pickett is an ace defending the run and flies to a ball carrier as well or better than any other defensive back in this league. The guy tackles like a ton of bricks and wraps up at a high level but can also hang with the league’s best DB’s when dropping into coverage. SAM linebacker is one of the CFL’s most unique positions, and when you’ve got a good one, he can impact a game all over the field. That’s exactly what Ottawa is getting with Pickett’s return.

MATHIEU BETTS | DE | BC LIONS

This one goes without saying. After starting 2024 with the NFL’s Detroit Lions, Betts signed back with BC in late August on a contract that covered the rest of the season. Betts got into seven games in his return, recording two sacks, 13 tackles, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. That’s not bad for less than half a season.

But, after signing a two-year extension in December, Betts is preparing for a full CFL campaign. And knowing how things went the last time he did that, opposing offensive lines are likely already game planning for the speed, strength, and explosiveness of Betts off the edge.

Betts’s last full season was 2023 when he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. He did that by recording a Canadian record 18 sacks, along with 44 defensive tackles and a whopping four forced fumbles. Turning 30 in March, Betts is one of the CFL’s hardest players to contain and BC is thrilled to have him back for another two years.

JAMEER THURMAN | LB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

I love watching Thurman play. Signed as one of Saskatchewan’s huge additions last winter, Thurman had a great first season in green. Extended earlier this month for two more seasons, Thurman proved to be a great fit in head coach Corey Mace’s defence. It makes sense to keep that fit going as the Riders look to take another step in 2025.

Last year saw Thurman rack up 76 defensive tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown. And those stats tell a really good story about just how much Thurman impacts a game all over the field.

Like what we said about Pickett, Thurman is rangy and can track ball carriers well. He’s always been gifted at dropping into coverage, too, and does so at one of the highest levels for a traditional linebacker (as opposed to a SAM). Two more years for Thurman in Saskatchewan is a big piece of the puzzle already figured out.

KABION ENTO | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Ento has become a core part of Montreal’s defence in a very short period of time. Arriving after a few seasons south of the border with the Green Bay Packers, Ento joined the Als for the 2023 season. And it’s actually shocking to think he started his first season in Montreal on the practice roster.

Ento, who signed on for two more years in December, was a key driver as the Alouettes stormed their way to the 110th Grey Cup. And his sophomore CFL campaign only cemented his place as one of the league’s best field corners.

In 18 appearances last season, Ento recorded 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He also finished as one of PFF’s highest graded outside corners, right up there with the likes of Tyrell Ford, Marcus Sayles, and Garry Peters. Two more years in Montreal for Ento seems like a no-brainer.