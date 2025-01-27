REDBLACKS extend National OL Jacob Ruby

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended National offensive lineman Jacob Ruby through the 2025 CFL season, the team announced on Monday.

A veteran of nine seasons, 2024 was Ruby’s third campaign in the nation’s capital. The 32-year-old London, ON native dressed in 17 games, starting in seven, and seeing time at both guard and tackle.

Ruby also dressed for the team’s Eastern Semi-Final matchup against the Toronto Argonauts.

Following his collegiate career at Richmond, Ruby was selected eighth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2015, playing two seasons with the Als before joining Edmonton early in the 2017 campaign. He’d go on to spend another four years there, before signing with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2022 campaign.