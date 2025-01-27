Stamps release defensive linemen Mike Rose, James Vaughters

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released veteran American defensive linemen Mike Rose and James Vaughters, the team announced on Monday.

“We thank Mike and James for everything they’ve done for the Stampeders organization over the years,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “Decisions like these are extremely difficult and an unfortunate part of the business of professional sports.

“The contributions of Mike and James to the Red and White won’t be forgotten and we wish them both all the best.”

Both players joined the Stampeders in 2017. Rose played 86 games over seven seasons in Calgary while Vaughters appeared in 57 games over two stints with the Stamps. Vaughters left Calgary for the National Football League in 2019 and returned in 2023.

Rose was a four-time West Division All-CFL as a member of the Stamps as he recorded 143 career tackles including 16 tackles for loss, 36 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Vaughters accumulated 97 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, eight special-teams stops, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles as a member of the Red and White.