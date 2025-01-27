Ticats add two American players, including RB Spencer Brown

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday they have added a pair of American players, including running back Spencer Brown and receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Brown, 26, suited up in three games over four seasons in the National Football League with the Carolina Panthers (2021-23) and Atlanta Falcons (2024), registering nine carries for 43 yards and two receptions for 10 yards. The six-foot, 200-pound native of Warrior, AL suited up in 47 games over his four seasons at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, posting 858 carries for 4,011 yards and 41 rushing touchdowns, while adding 20 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Brown is UAB’s career rushing yards leader and earned All-Conference USA honours in three of his four seasons with the Blazers (2017, 18, 20).

Zuber, 27, suited up in four games over his five seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022-23), totalling two receptions for 29 yards. The six-foot, 190-pound native of Stone Mountain, Georgia also spent time with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers/Roughnecks (2022-23) and the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, suiting up in 10 games across both leagues.

Zuber finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State University, where he played 13 games in his lone season (2019), registering 14 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 12 kick returns for 189 yards and one punt return for two yards. He began his collegiate career at Kansas State University, where he played 38 games over his three seasons (2016-18), registering 127 receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns with 21 kick returns for 324 yards and 10 punt returns for 178 yards and a touchdown.