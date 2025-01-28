Alouettes announce 2025 coaching staff

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have their 2025 coaching staff in place.

The team announced on Tuesday the ten coaches that will join head coach Jason Maas in their pursuit of the 112th Grey Cup.

Nine coaches out of ten were part of the team that finished in first place in the CFL in 2024 under Maas, helping the bench boss be named Coach of the Year in 2024.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» MMQB: 4 significant defensive contract extensions so far

» Als sign returner James Letcher Jr. to one-year extension; sign DL Buddha Jones

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

These same coaches were part of the staff in 2023 that etched their names on the Grey Cup.

Bryan Wyllie is the lone newcomer on the coaching staff. He steps in as a defensive assistant. He was the linebackers coach with the Saint Mary’s Huskies (USPORTS) and coached the Yale Bulldogs in the NCAA. He also worked with the Edmonton Huskies (CJFL) and with the Vancouver Raiders (BCFC).

“I’m very happy that our coaches are back,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “We have a group that works well together, and they have excellent chemistry. Everyone believes in our culture, which explains our success over the past few years.”

2025 Montreal Alouettes Coaching Staff

Jason Maas – Head coach

Byron Archambault – Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator

Anthony Calvillo – Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Noel Thorpe – Defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain – Offensive line coach

Michael Lionello – Receivers coach and pass game coordinator

Dave Jackson – Running backs coach

Greg Quick – Linebackers coach

Corvey Irvin – Defensive line coach

David Brown – Offensive line assistant

Bryan Wyllie – Defensive assistant