Crystal Ball: CFL.ca makes Bold Free Agency Predictions

TORONTO — Free agency pairings can come in all shapes and forms.

Every year there are matches that are either perfect, flying under the radar, or completely unexpected.

As February 11 approaches, CFL.ca decided to do an exercise in imagination to try to predict the unpredictable, putting together potential free agent scenarios that nobody is talking about just yet.

This is meant purely as a fun thought experiment as we wait for the real deal to start in February, so here are five bold 2025 Free Agency predictions.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 5 potential landing spots for Tyrell Ford

» 5 potential landing spots for Justin McInnis

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

DALTON SCHOEN SIGNS IN SASKATCHEWAN

The star receiver is a pending free agent and could conceivably decide to leave the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first time in his career. Schoen didn’t play a lot in 2024 due to injury after posting 2,663 yards over his first two years in the CFL. Joining Saskatchewan would mean adding strength on strength, as the Roughriders already boast one of the best receiving corps in the league.

Schoen would be joined by Samuel Emilus, Shawn Bane Jr., KeeSean Johnson, Kian Schaffer-Baker and Dhel Duncan-Busby to form an incredibly high-powered group. Not only that, the signing would also weaken Saskatchewan’s biggest rival, helping the Riders on their quest to winning the West Division and returning to the Grey Cup.

TORONTO GOES CRAZY IN FREE AGENCY

The Toronto Argonauts have only signed two pending free agents to contract extensions so far (Damonte Coxie, Tarvarus McFadden), opening up endless possibilities as to what the team is going to do come February 11.

The current champions could conceivably try to extend most of their own players, running it back with a roster that won the 111th Grey Cup OR boldly blow it all up and reshape a championship roster to retool for another potential Grey Cup run. Imagine Toronto brings in names like Schoen, Justin McInnis, Kenny Lawler, Marcus Sayles, Damon Webb?

What? We know it sounds unfair adding that much talent to a team that just won the championship, but it could happen.

THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA BECOMES THE BATTLE OF THE FORDS’

Tyrell Ford is a pending free agent and if he decides to leave there is a potential destination that would immediately create an intriguing storyline in the form of a fraternal battle. The Calgary Stampeders need help in the turnover department, finishing last in 2024 in takeaways (21), five fewer than any other team in the league. In comes Ford and his seven interceptions, good for second-most across all players. The ball-hawking defensive back would immediately give Bob Slowik’s defence a new weapon to create havoc in the back end.

It would also mean that OK Tire Labour Day Weekend would feature Tyrell Ford facing against Edmonton Elks’ pivot Tre Ford, a good ole brotherly spat to celebrate the holiday.

HAMILTON GETS A BIG-NAME RECEIVER

Bo Levi Mitchell showed everyone that he’s still a force to be reckoned with at quarterback, and how fun would it be if the Ticats decided to double down on their veteran quarterback in 2025?

Any one of Eugene Lewis, Kenny Lawler or Justin McInnis paired up with Tim White would make this high-octane Tiger-Cats offence that led the league in net and passing yards ascend to a stratospheric level that would benefit everyone except those rooting against the Tabbies.

RETURN GAME FRENZY

James Letcher Jr. signed an extension in Montreal, opening the door for a potential run to extend explosive return-men around the league, but as of the time this post went live, several other dynamic special teamers are still available.

That means the likes of Janarion Grant, Mario Alford, DeVonte Dedmon, Terry Williams and Peyton Logan are either scheduled to become free agents in February or available altogether in the case of Williams. These dynamic players could not only completely transform the return game of a team, like Grant did with the Argos in 2024, but also be featured on offence by creative minds such as the ones that turned 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake into a very dangerous backfield weapon with the Edmonton Elks.