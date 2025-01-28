Elks release veteran kicker Boris Bede

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released veteran kicker Boris Bede, the club announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old joined the Elks last year in free agency after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

As a member of the Green and Gold, the native of France connected on 25 of 32 field goals (78.1 per cent) and 36 of 37 converts (97.3 per cent), while handling kickoff duties for the Elks.

Bede is a veteran of nine CFL seasons, having been named to the East Division All-CFL Team three times (2015, 2021, 2023), while winning the Grey Cup in 2022 as a member of the Argos. For his career, the Laval product has completed 274 of 330 field goal attempts (83.0 per cent) in 144 career games.