Jameer Thurman vows to be even better after standout 2024 season

Jameer Thurman tackles ball-carriers and contractual matters with the same clear objective.

Hence the recent announcement that the reigning West Division All-CFL linebacker had signed a two-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The deal was reached a month before he could have tested free agency and undoubtedly been in high demand.

“I just want some stability in my life,” Thurman, a veteran of six CFL seasons, said Friday from Chicago. “I don’t think I’ve ever signed a two-year deal since I came into the league. It has been a long time coming.

“I finally feel like I’m in a place where I’m appreciated. They appreciate me and I appreciate them. I feel like we’re on the same page with a lot of things as far as goals and what we are looking forward to accomplishing.

“I feel like that relationship alone is a reason for being able to commit long-term like I did.”

RELATED

» MMQB: 4 significant defensive contract extensions so far

» Staying in Riderville: Jameer Thurman inks two-year extension

» Riders sign defensive lineman Shane Ray

» Crystal Ball: CFL.ca makes Bold Free Agency Predictions

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Thurman spent four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and one year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before signing with Saskatchewan as a free agent in February of 2024.

He proceeded to register 76 defensive tackles, two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown), three fumble recoveries, one sack and one forced fumble.

Thurman, teammate C.J. Reavis and the Toronto Argonauts’ Benjie Franklin were tied for the league lead in fumble recoveries.

Thurman was also a leader on the field and in the locker room, despite being new to the team.

“I didn’t feel it at first,” he noted. “There were certain things that I didn’t want to speak out on because I was new to the team. I kind of had to earn that respect from the guys first.

“Once the season started going, that’s when I started to earn a little more respect from the guys who were on the team and had been there before.

“We were able to work well together as far as working toward accomplishing our goals.”

Thurman played a key role in the Roughriders’ 5-1 start. Over those six games, he recovered three fumbles, scored on a 28-yard interception return, and forced a key fourth-quarter fumble in a 19-9 home-field victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 19.

“That makes a huge difference when you’re out there making plays,” Thurman said. “It’s tough to gain respect and support of other people if you’re not doing anything out there on the field.

“At the same time, it was just about how you carry yourself throughout each day. You can make plays, but you can also be a cancer for the team in other ways as well.

“I feel like I tried to bring along guys throughout the year in anything that I was on — in the weight room, in the film room and even in the lunchroom.

“I was just trying to build guys and help guys work toward being better versions of themselves. Guys felt that throughout the locker room and it just carried over on to the field.”

That translated into All-CFL recognition — a first for Thurman, despite his perennial productivity.

“The thing with the (All-CFL) is that every linebacker that I played next to always received an (All-CFL), besides 2023,” he said. “That was the only time that the linebacker I played next to did not get an (All-CFL).

“How many times have there been two linebackers on the same team making (the All-CFL)? The voters don’t want to do that, so I can understand why.

“As long as the people around me were playing well and getting the accolades they truly deserve, I knew my time was going to come eventually.

“The crazy thing is, this past year wasn’t even my best year. I guess with the impact that I had throughout the different games in the season, the coaches felt that and I guess the media felt that as well. It goes a long way toward saying ‘your time’s going to come eventually.’

“I can tell you one thing: This next season is going to be a lot better than what I put on paper for the Riders this past year.”

That is saying something, considering how high he set the bar in 2024.

“The second half of the season, I wasn’t 100 per cent, so I was kind of hindered (by a torn bicep),” the 30-year-old Thurman said. “This next year, I promise you that it will be a lot more than what I was able to do this past season.”

Thurman missed only one game due to the injury. He opted to postpone surgery until after the season so he could help the team, even though it meant playing through considerable pain.

His steadying, selfless presence contributed to a second-place finish, a home playoff game, and berth in the Western Final.

Now the objective is to be 100 per cent throughout 2025 and conclude the season with a 112th Grey Cup victory.

“I’ve been rehabbing almost every single day,” Thurman said. “I’m a little over two months outside of surgery. I was able to get it right after the season ended, so it has been going well.

“I’m just recuperating, taking care of my body, and trying to be ready for next year.”