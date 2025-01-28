REDBLACKS sign DB Deandre Lamont to one-year extension

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed American defensive back Deandre Lamont to a one-year extension, keeping him with the team through the 2025 CFL season. Lamont was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

A native of Baytown, TX, Lamont enjoyed a career year in 2024, dressing and starting in all 18 games.

The 26-year-old recorded a career high 91 total tackles on the season, while also nabbing an interception in Week 7 at Edmonton.

Lamont played his collegiate football at Central Arkansas from 2018 to 2021, earning First Team All-ASUN honours in his final season, before transferring to Illinois State in 2022. That year saw him record 68 total tackles, two sacks, an interception, and three pass breakups, picking up an All-MVFC honorable mention. Lamont signed with the REDBLACKS on April 4, 2023, and tallied 26 total tackles, and two interceptions during his rookie season.