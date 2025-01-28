Ticats sign American DL Christian McCarroll

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American defensive lineman Christian McCarroll.

McCarroll, 24, most recently spent time with the New England Patriots (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

The six-foot-two, 255-pound native of Barberton, Ohio played 47 games over his four seasons at Grand Valley State University (2019-23), posting 151 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In his senior season, he was named an All-American and the GLIAC defensive lineman of the year after tallying 67 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.