2 Key Pending Free Agent extensions per team so far

TORONTO — There has been a lot of activity ahead of the start of free agency on February 11.

Teams are working hard to keep some of their talent, while others are already preparing for the frenzy that comes when players are allowed to negotiate new contracts.

CFL.ca brings you two key pending free agents extensions per team so far.

RELATED

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Walter Fletcher, Kabion Ento

Montreal is betting on some continuity as they head into 2025.

The team extended quarterback Davis Alexander, while also keeping guys like Fletcher, Ento and James Letcher Jr. in house.

That should make things easier as the team transitions from Cody Fajardo to Alexander, hoping the young pivot can continue the run of excellence the franchise has displayed over the last two seasons. Fletcher’s extension should help take the pressure off Alexander, as the tailback has shown he can be one of the best dual-threat running backs in the CFL in 2024.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Justin Hardy, Adarius Pickett

The REDBLACKS have extended most of their pending free agents, making this exercise harder for us but the outlook of 2025 better for their fans.

That’s because the team secured some of the top players that were set to hit the market, like two of CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents in receiver Justin Hardy (No. 5) and defensive back Adarius Pickett (No. 12). The team also extended names like Bralon Addison, Bryce Carter, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield, setting the REDBLACKS up to be contenders in the East Division once more.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Tarvarus McFadden, Damonte Coxie

The Argonauts have only extended two pending free agents so far, making for an easy decision when it comes to this article. That also means the team has wide open options when it comes to free agency, either extending their current players ahead of the February 11 deadline or looking to retool the roster as they search for their third Grey Cup in four seasons.

That said, both McFadden and Coxie were key contributors for the Argos in their latest championship run. Securing a key piece of their secondary in McFadden, alongside an explosive receiver in Coxie can give them a little more flexibility when it comes to free agency.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

N/A

The Ticats haven’t extended a single pending free agent so far. Just like the Argos, the Tabbies could look to reshape a roster that fell short of the post-season in 2024.

Hamilton had one the best offences in the CFL in 2024, but most of their key players are already under contract for 2025, like quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and receiver Tim White.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Stanley Bryant, Willie Jefferson

Keeping their core group of players in place, including Bryant, Jefferson, Brady Oliveira and Zach Collaros means the Bombers will remain competitive as they head into a Grey Cup-hosting season. Winnipeg still has a tough decision to make regarding star defensive back Tyrell Ford, but keeping the two veterans in house was an important development for the Blue and Gold.

Bryant is going into his 10th season as a Blue Bomber, while Jefferson enters his sixth year in Winnipeg, providing the type of continuity and leadership that has defined the team over the last half decade.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Trevor Harris, Jameer Thurman

Saskatchewan has made several good moves over the last two years, including bringing in and extending linebacker Jameer Thurman. The veteran signed a two-year extension and should add a lot of value to a team that has been on the rise since the arrival of Corey Mace. Extending Trevor Harris also means the Riders are ready to once again compete for the West Division crown, running it back with a quarterback with a proven track record of success.

The team also secured the services of pass rusher Malik Carney, who had an outstanding year in 2024 and should continue to wreak havoc off the edge for the Green and White.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jalen Philpot, D’Antne Demery

The Stamps went all this off-season by trading for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade.

Their goal now is to ensure that Adams Jr. has all the tools at his disposal to guide an explosive offence like he did in BC, which includes keeping a young National receiving weapon (Philpot) and a very reliable offensive lineman in Demery. If Calgary has hopes to return to the post-season in 2025, that means Adams Jr. playing his best football.

EDMONTON ELKS

Tre Ford, Javon Leake

This one is as easy as it comes. Ford is the face of the team as a young, dynamic National quarterback, while Leake might be one of the most explosive weapons in the CFL. Ford was No. 1 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list, while Leake came in at No. 15.

Offensive lineman Martez Ivey would also be a good answer here, as the Elks also look to protect their pivot in hopes of turning their playoff fortunes around.

BC LIONS

Mathieu Betts, Garry Peters

Another easy one with BC securing the return of two of their biggest stars. Betts returned halfway through the season in 2024 after a stint down south and showed his dominance once again, but should be even more disruptive after a full off-season in Vancouver.

Peters is the leader of BC’s defence and should help with the transition into Mike Benevides’ scheme. The Lions secured important offensive players last off-season (like Alexander Hollins and Keon Hatcher), focusing on defence this time around as they prepare for the 2025 free agency.