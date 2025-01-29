REDBLACKS release American DB Brandin Dandridge

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge, the team announced on Wednesday.

“We thank Brandin for his contributions to our team over the last five seasons, and wish him all the best going forward,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke.

RELATED

» 5 reasons Bob Dyce, REDBLACKS are excited for 2025

» Six is Back: REDBLACKS sign Adarius Pickett to one-year extension

» Just In Time: REDBLACKS, Hardy agree to one-year extension

» REDBLACKS, Addison agree to one-year contract extension

» Buy tickets for the 2025 season

» View the 2025 schedule here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Dandridge, 28, appeared in nine games during the 2024 season, recording 28 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

He joined the REDBLACKS in 2019 as a free agent, and went on to appear in 40 total games, tallying 90 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns. He was named to the East Division All-CFL team in 2023.