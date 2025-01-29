Top 5 rivalry games to watch in 2025

TORONTO — Every CFL game brings plenty of entertainment, but rivalry matchups take it to the next level.

When two rivals battle on the field, decades of history set up the backdrop that makes every score that much more epic.

As the 2025 season starts to appear on the horizon, CFL.ca takes you through the top five rivalry games to watch in 2025.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND | THE QEW RIVALRY

Toronto at Hamilton | Monday, September 1, 14:30 p.m. ET

We could easily choose all three OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchups, but we wanted to highlight Toronto and Hamilton going at each other on Labour Day for a pivotal East Division showdown.

The Argos are the current champions, but could be looking to avenge a 31-28 thrilling loss in 2024 to the Ticats on Labour Day, when Bo Levi Mitchell and the Tabbies got the best of Chad Kelly and the Boatmen.

WEEK 14 | THE REMATCH

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, Saturday September 6, 4:00 p.m. ET

The back-to-back matchups between Roughriders and Blue Bombers starting on Labour Day Weekend provides enough excitement for all CFL fans. We’re highlighting the rematch here for a couple of reasons. One, it flares up the rivalry with one of the teams trying to avenge last week’s loss (or possibly both in the case of a tie) and two, it could have high implications on the standings.

That’s because the Bombers and Riders battled all the way to the end for the West Division crown in 2024, which could once again happen in 2025, meaning every game between the two could be decisive.

Both teams have also retooled for the season, extending important pending free agents like Trevor Harris, Jameer Thurman and Willie Jefferson, keeping the core of the teams that finished first and second in the division last year intact.

WEEK 20 | LA RIVALITÉ

Montreal at Ottawa, October 18, Saturday 3:00 p.m. ET

The Alouettes facing the REDBLACKS is interesting for far more reasons than just geography. In 2025, this will be a battle between not only two playoff teams from last year, but also two very intriguing young pivots who could battle it out for years to come.

Montreal extended – and handed over the reigns to – Davis Alexander, who impressed last season in relief of an injured Cody Fajardo. On the other sideline will be Dru Brown, who also received a contract extension by the REDBLACKS after an outstanding first season at the nation’s capital.

Add to that the fact that this is a Week 20 matchup that could potentially decide a post-season spot and you have a must-watch Saturday afternoon game.

WEEK 21 | BATTLE OF ALBERTA

Calgary at Edmonton, Friday October 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

Imagine the following scenario: The Calgary Stampeders need a win in Week 21 to get into the post-season and face the Edmonton Elks in northern Alberta who are also in a win-and-in scenario.

That’s right, both of these teams missed the post-season in 2024 and made significant changes to their rosters and/or coaching staff to be able to fix that. The Stamps brought in pivot Vernon Adams Jr. via trade with the BC Lions, while the Elks went out and hired former Stampeders special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam to lead the team.

Something tells us that at least one of these two teams will have a lot at stake when this rivalry matchup happens in late October.

WEEK 2 | BUCK RETURNS

BC at Winnipeg, Thursday June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

This one is not a rivalry per se, but the Lions and Blue Bombers have carved a rivalry of their own over the last three years as they battled for West Division supremacy.

To add a little more spice, this game will mark new Leos’ head coach Buck Pierce’s return to Winnipeg, where he made a name for himself as offensive coordinator.

Pierce will be tasked with guiding Nathan Rourke and the Orange and Black against a defence that he often saw in practice, led by the recently-extended Jefferson.