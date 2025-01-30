CFL reveals 2025 CFL Combine participants

TORONTO — Ahead of the CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft on April 29, over 140 draft-eligible prospects are slated to showcase their skills for the league’s general managers, coaches and player personnel.

The University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House will be home to the CFL Invitational Combine on February 28.

The top prospects identified at the event will then join the top-ranked class of 2025 in Regina, Saskatchewan for the CFL Combine from March 21 to 23.

2025 CFL COMBINE ROSTERS

In addition to the attendees who advance through the Invitational Combine, the CFL Combine will feature the top prospects eligible for the 2025 CFL Draft, as well as the top global players hoping to be selected at the 2025 CFL Global Draft.

Friday, March 21 will see prospects take on the bench press, the vertical jump, and the fan-favourite 40-yard dash along with the 3-cone, shuttle, and broad jump.

On Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, hopefuls will strap on the pads and take to the field for two days of practices looking to leave a lasting impression on general managers, coaches, and scouts in attendance ahead of the CFL Draft.

CFL.ca will have all of the results for each drill as well as insights and analysis to keep you informed throughout the Invitational Combine and CFL Combine.