Report: Lions to release receiver Alexander Hollins

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have reportedly released receiver Alexander Hollins, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

In 2024, Hollins hauled in 61 catches for 937 yards and six touchdowns in 16 regular season games before catching two of the four passes thrown his way for 16 yards in the team’s Western Semi-Final loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout performance in 2023, earning a West Division All-CFL selection after hauling in 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns.

He signed an extension to remain with the Leos through the 2025 season in February of 2024, avoiding hitting free agency that year.

Hollins first joined the Lions ahead of training camp in 2022 and appeared in four regular season contests while recording 13 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Hollins then was a key contributor in November with eight receptions for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two playoff games.

The Mississippi native moved north after a three-year NFL stint that included four appearances for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. Following his release, Hollins spent parts of 2020 and 2021 on the Cleveland Browns’ practice roster.

Hollins transferred from Copiah Lincoln Community College to Eastern Illinois from 2017-2018 and recorded 126 receptions for 1,784 yards and 23 touchdowns across 22 games. He earned First-Team All-American honours by Phil Steele in his senior season.