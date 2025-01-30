Stamps sign American defensive lineman Micheal Mason

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Micheal Mason, the team announced on Thursday.

Mason was signed as an undrafted free agent by the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers and he attended the team’s 2024 training camp. He saw action in two preseason games and recorded three tackles.

Mason played his senior college season at Coastal Carolina and was all-Sun Belt Conference honourable mention. He played and started all 13 games for the Chanticleers and recorded 67 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Mason transferred to Coastal Carolina after four seasons at Wofford. As a member of the Terriers, he earned first-team all-Southern Conference in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and second-team recognition in 2021. Mason accumulated 149 tackles including 30 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, six forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 36 career games at Wofford.