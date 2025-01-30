Ticats release DL DeWayne Hendrix; sign two

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced on Thursday they have released American defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix.

Hendrix signed with Hamilton in 2024, appearing in 16 games and registering 17 defensive tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

The 28-year-old started 15 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023, posting 22 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-four, 265-pound native of O’Fallon, Illinois has suited up in 38 games, including 37 starts over his three seasons in the CFL with the Argos (2021-23), totalling 64 defensive tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, six pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The former University of Pittsburgh defensive lineman signed with the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent (2019) and spent time with the Chicago Bears (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020). He also played for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that the football club has signed a pair of American defensive backs including Darren Evans and Zamari Walton.

Evans, 26, spent time in the National Football League with the New York Giants (2022, 23) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022) on their practice squads. The six-foot-three, 180-pound native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana also spent time with the UFL with the Arlington Renegades (2023). Evans finished his collegiate career at Louisiana State University, where he played 22 games over two seasons (2020-21), registering 33 total tackles and four passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Nicholls State University, where he played 38 games over four seasons (2016-19), posting 100 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 31 passes defended, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He earned second-team All-Southland Conference honours in 2018.

Walton, 26, spent training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-three, 185-pound native of Melbourne, Florida suited up in 13 games in his lone season at the University of Mississippi (2023), registering 38 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine passes defended and one forced fumble. Walton began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, where he played 48 games over his five seasons as a Yellow Jacket (2018-22), posting 130 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one quarterback sack and 20 passes defended.