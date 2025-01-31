Follow CFL

Alouettes add American receiver Isaiah Washington

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that they have signed a two-year contract with American receiver Isaiah Washington.

Washington (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) spent five seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, appearing in 58 games.

In his final year, the Jacksonville, FL native caught 25 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Last April, the 23-year-old signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

