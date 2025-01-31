Alouettes add American receiver Isaiah Washington

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that they have signed a two-year contract with American receiver Isaiah Washington.

Washington (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) spent five seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, appearing in 58 games.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Crystal Ball: CFL.ca makes bold free agency predictions

» 2 key pending free agent extensions per team so far

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Oiseau un jour, oiseau toujours. Les Alouettes ont signé le receveur américain et ancien Raven Isaiah Washington. Once a bird always a bird. The Alouettes have signed american wide receiver and former Raven, Isaiah Washington. Plus d’infos : https://t.co/KjY6Fr119C#Alouettes… pic.twitter.com/WNyK4239tk — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) January 31, 2025

In his final year, the Jacksonville, FL native caught 25 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Last April, the 23-year-old signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.