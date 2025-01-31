Bombers sign James Vaughters to one-year deal

WINNIPEG — Just a few days after being released, James Vaughters has found a new home.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have come to terms terms on a one-year contract with the veteran American defensive end, the team announced on Friday.

Vaughters joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two years with the Calgary Stampeders. He was released by Calgary on January 27, 2025.

Vaughters appeared in all 18 games with the Stamps in 2024, registering 32 tackles and five sacks – tied for second on the team – while adding two forced fumbles. He had five sacks in six games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending arm injury.

Vaughters originally joined the Stampeders in 2017 and in his two stints with the team – 2017-18; 2023-24 – he appeared in 57 games, accumulating 97 tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles.

After his first run with Calgary, Vaughters signed in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears. He appeared in 17 games over two seasons with the Bears through 2020 and then suited up for 10 more with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Vaughters played four seasons at Stanford (2011-14) as a linebacker, appearing in 54 games, 18 of them starts.