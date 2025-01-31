Riders extend Rolan Milligan Jr. through 2026

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have secured one more year of their Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The Riders announced on Friday that defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Regina through the 2026 season.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Crystal Ball: CFL.ca makes bold free agency predictions

» Riders sign defensive lineman Shane Ray

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Milligan Jr. is coming off a standout season that saw him named the CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, becoming just the second defensive back in league history to so do. In addition to his CFL Award, the Lake Wales, Fla. native was named to the 2024 All-CFL Team and was the team’s nominee in three awards categories: Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Milligan Jr. was also named top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17, and the top special teams player for the month of June.

On the field, he was responsible for 111 defensive plays during the regular season, ranking fifth in the CFL (and first among non-linebackers) and made a league-leading eight interceptions (the sixth-best season total in Roughriders history). He also registered 10 pass deflections (fourth in the CFL), while adding 71 defensive tackles, including two for a loss, in 16 regular season games. Milligan Jr. started at defensive halfback in both post-season games, making a game-sealing interception in the Western Semi-Final and adding a pass knockdown and seven tackles over both playoff games.

He also showed up big on special teams, ranking third in the CFL and second on the team with 20 special teams tackles. He made an additional two special teams tackles in the Western Final.

2024 was a comeback season for the 30-year-old who played just four games with the Roughriders in 2023 after suffering a foot injury in Week 5. Despite his limited playing time, he tallied 17 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two interceptions, two pass knockdowns and two tackles for loss. His breakout season in 2022 saw him record 71 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a team-high eight pass knockdowns (fifth in the CFL) over 17 games.