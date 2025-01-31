Riders sign National DB Kosi Onyeka to contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Kosi Onyeka to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Onyeka was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Onyeka (six-foot, 195 pounds) returns to Saskatchewan for a fourth season, after initially signing with the team in 2022.

The 25-year-old has played 27 games in Green and White, becoming a valuable contributor on special teams and earned 25 special teams tackles. He hit a career-high of 17 special teams tackles in 2023, including a four tackle game in Week 11 against the BC Lions. He ended that season ranked second on the team and seventh in the CFL. On the defensive side of the ball, Onyeka has also registered three defensive tackles and one forced fumble.

Collegiately, Onyeka played three seasons and 25 games with the Guelph Gryphons. He registered 64 defensive tackles, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass breakups. He also rushed the ball once for 12 yards and returned two punts.