Ticats sign receiver Tyler Ternowski to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national receiver Tyler Ternowski to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Ternowski was set to become a free agent in February.

“Playing in front of my hometown crowd, family and friends is a tremendous honour and I’m thankful for the opportunity to do it again this year. I’m excited for the season and I can’t wait to get back on the field in front of the incredible Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans,” said Tiger-Cats receiver Tyler Ternowski.

RELATED

» A look at all 9 teams’ quarterback rooms

» Crystal Ball: CFL.ca makes Bold Free Agency Predictions

» 2 Key Pending Free Agent extensions per team so far

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Tyler Ternowski with a big catch as Hamilton pushes late. 😯#CFLGameDay@TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/bheDXyMS6I — CFL (@CFL) September 28, 2024

Ternowski, 26, suited up in 16 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering six receptions for 67 yards and 12 special teams tackles.

The six-foot, 185-pound Hamilton, Ontario native has played 37 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2021-24), totalling 28 receptions for 346 yards and one touchdown with 21 special teams tackles.

Ternowski was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 27th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at the University of Waterloo.