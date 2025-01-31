Follow CFL

Free Agency January 31, 2025

Ticats sign receiver Tyler Ternowski to extension

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national receiver Tyler Ternowski to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Ternowski was set to become a free agent in February.

“Playing in front of my hometown crowd, family and friends is a tremendous honour and I’m thankful for the opportunity to do it again this year. I’m excited for the season and I can’t wait to get back on the field in front of the incredible Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans,” said Tiger-Cats receiver Tyler Ternowski.

Ternowski, 26, suited up in 16 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering six receptions for 67 yards and 12 special teams tackles.

The six-foot, 185-pound Hamilton, Ontario native has played 37 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2021-24), totalling 28 receptions for 346 yards and one touchdown with 21 special teams tackles.

Ternowski was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 27th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at the University of Waterloo.

