Dedmon, REDBLACKS agree to one-year extension

OTTAWA — One of the CFL’s most dangerous return specialists won’t be heading to free agency.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Saturday they have extended DeVonte Dedmon to a one-year deal. Dedmon was scheduled to become a free agent on February 11.

“DeVonte has been one of the league’s most electric kick returners since 2021,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “He is an ever-present threat with the ball in his hands, and we are glad to have him back for another season.”

RELATED

» REDBLACKS announce 2025 coaching staff

» Six is Back: REDBLACKS sign Adarius Pickett to one-year extension

» Just In Time: REDBLACKS, Hardy agree to one-year extension

» REDBLACKS release receiver Dominique Rhymes

» Buy tickets for the 2025 season

» View the 2025 schedule here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The 29-year-old Dedmon appeared in 10 games during the 2024 season, returning 29 kicks for 799 yards, leading the CFL with an average of 27.6 yards per return, and running back a touchdown in Week 3 at Montreal. Also returning 37 punts for 424 yards, Dedmon recorded his first career receiving touchdown on August 15 at Calgary.

Hailing from Williamsburg, VA, Dedmon played college football at William and Mary, before joining the REDBLACKS in 2019. Through his first two seasons, he became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns, and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021. After a stint with the Miami Dolphins, he rejoined the REDBLACKS in 2022. Through 34 CFL games, he has returned 106 kicks, averaging 26.7 yards per return with 2,834 yards, and three touchdowns, and 131 punts for 1,753 yards, and another three scores.