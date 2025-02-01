REDBLACKS release receiver Dominique Rhymes

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American receiver Dominique Rhymes, the team announced on Saturday.

“We are grateful to Dom for his service to our football club, and to our community” said REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke. “We wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”

The 31-year-old Rhymes appeared in all 18 games during the 2024 season, making 72 catches for 1,011 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He signed on for a second stint with the REDBLACKS ahead of last season, having been with the team first from 2017 to 2019. He suited up for the BC Lions from 2021 to 2023, earning All-CFL honours in 2022.