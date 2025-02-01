Riders sign three-time ALL-CFL defensive lineman Mike Rose

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Rose, the team announced on Saturday.

Rose (six-foot-one, 270 pounds) joins the Roughriders after eight strong seasons with the Calgary Stampeders that included three All-CFL nods (2021-23), four West Division All-CFL nods (2021-24) and a Grey Cup Championship in 2018.

The South Carolina native initially signed with the Stampeders in May of 2017 and went on to play 86 regular season games for the Club. Over that time, he registered 143 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 36 sacks, two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.

Rose played and started in all 18 regular season games in 2024 tallying 19 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, a team-leading six quarterback sacks, and one interception he returned 83 yards for a touchdown. He was named the CFL’s Top Performer by Pro Football Focus in Week 14.

Rose has been a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line all throughout his career and led all CFL interior linemen in sacks in 2023 (11, a career high), and 2021 (7). In 2019, he also led all interior linemen in tackles with 46.

Collegiately, Rose played in 51 games over four seasons at North Carolina State (2012-15) and registered 121 defensive tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles. Following the 2016 NFL Draft, he signed with the NFL’s New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the team.