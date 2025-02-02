Argos sign linebacker Wynton McManis to extension

TORONTO — Wynton McManis is staying in Toronto.

The Argonauts have signed the middle linebacker to a contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

McManis was slated to become a free agent on February 11 and was listed No. 3 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“I’m happy to continue great business in Toronto,” said McManis. “We’ve had a lot of success since I arrived here but we’re not done yet. Can’t wait to get back out there with my brothers and put on a show for the great city and fans of Toronto.”

McManis played 12 games in 2024, his third season in Toronto, recording 57 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries, and three knockdowns.

The Mississippi native tied an Argo playoff record with 10 defensive tackles in this year’s Eastern Semi-Final, went on to tally four tackles and three fumble recoveries in the Eastern Final before leading Toronto with six tackles, three knockdowns, and an interception in the 111th Grey Cup.

The defensive leader of the Boatmen signed in Toronto in February 2022 and has tallied 224 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and three touchdowns across 42 regular season games in Double Blue, while being named All-CFL twice (2022-2023).

The Memphis alum spent 2020-2022 in the NFL with Miami and New Orleans, getting in one game for the Saints in 2021.

Famous for always having a toothpick in his mouth, McManis broke into the CFL with Calgary in 2017 and over the course of 37 games in red and white recorded 104 defensive tackles, 41 special teams tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. The three-time Grey Cup champion signed with the San Francisco 49ers coming out of college in 2016 getting in two games for the NFL team before coming north of the border.