Report: Elks agree to two-year deal with star DB Tyrell Ford

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with star defensive back Tyrell Ford, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Ford was listed No. 4 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Ford emerged as one of the best defensive players in 2024 and solidified himself as a top cornerback in the CFL while earning his first All-CFL nod. The Canadian was consistently around the football, finishing second in interceptions with seven.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 2

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Advanced analytics also proved just how good Ford was throughout the season. According to PFF, he finished the year with the best defensive (91.8) and coverage grade amongst (92.0) in the league.

PFF also had the 26-year-old totalling the most forced incompletions (18) and only 24 passing yards allowed over seven targets in the 111th Grey Cup (good for less than four yards per attempt).

Ford now reunites with his brother Tre Ford, who leads the offence at pivot for the Double E.