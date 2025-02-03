Elks bring back OL Brett Boyko, extend DL Jacob Plamondon

EDMONTON — The Elks have signed offensive lineman Brett Boyko to a two-year contract and extended defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon through the 2025 season, the club announced Monday.

Boyko rejoins the Green and Gold on a new two-year deal after being released by the club in late January. The 32-year-old started 29 games for the Elks over the past two seasons — serving as the Green and Gold’s primary right tackle — and is a veteran of 56 Canadian Football League games. Boyko was named to the CFL’s PFF Honour Roll in Weeks 10 & 21 as a contributor on an Elks offensive line that led the CFL in multiple statistics including total rush offence (2,365) and fewest sacks allowed (29).

Boyko was a second-round pick (14th overall) by the BC Lions in the 2015 CFL Draft. The Saskatoon native is a 10-year pro football veteran having suited for the Lions, Roughriders, and Elks in the CFL. Boyko also has experience South of the border with the Philadelphia Eagles and LA Chargers in the NFL, and the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

Plamondon returns for a fourth season with the Elks, having served as a core special teamer in his CFL career. The 26-year-old has suited up for 31 games over three seasons, registering 14 special teams tackles. Plamondon was a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Elks in 2022 after a five-year college career with the Calgary Dinos. The Red Deer, AB product has lined up at both defensive line and fullback for the Elks and was the club’s 2024 nominee for the Jake Gaudaur veterans award. ​The veteran was scheduled to become a free agent on February 11.