Elks sign linebacker Nyles Morgan to two-year extension

EDMONTON — Edmonton’s tackle machine in staying in Green and Gold.

The Elks have signed linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year extension, the club announced Monday. He was slated to become a free agent in February and was ranked No. 21 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The 28-year-old has spent the last four seasons with Edmonton, where he has compiled 325 defensive tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 52 career games.

Over the past two seasons, Morgan has been the most prolific player in Canadian Football when it comes to bringing down ball carriers. The Chicago, IL native racked up 111 defensive tackles in 2024 and 107 defensive tackles in 2023 — ranking first and second in the league in the respective years. Morgan’s 111 tackles in 2024 are the sixth most in a single season in Double E history.

The University of Notre Dame product joined the Elks in 2021 as a free agent after a standout career with the Fighting Irish from 2014 to 2017. Prior to Morgan’s time with the Elks, the six-foot, 230-pound defender spent time with the NFL’s Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans, and the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.