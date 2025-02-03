Keon Hatcher, Lions agree on restructured contract

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that American wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. is remaining with the team on a restructured contract for 2025.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji had previously reported that the Lions were going to release the veteran receiver, but the sides have come to an agreement that keeps Hatcher Sr. in BC. The veteran signed a three year deal with the Lions head of Free Agency in 2024.

Hatcher Sr. (six-foot-one, 212 pounds) returns for a fifth season in black and orange after hauling in 38 receptions for 608 yards in 11 games after returning in August 2024 from an Achilles injury.

Hatcher was named a CFL and West Division All-CFL in 2023 while recording 78 receptions for 1,226 yards and six touchdowns, all career-high totals. It was also Hatcher’s second consecutive season eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.

Before joining the Lions ahead of 2021 training camp, the Oklahoma native was a member of the Oakland Raiders to begin 2018 and later had practice squad stints with Detroit, Green Bay and the New York Jets.

Hatcher suited up in 37 games with the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2013-16 with 137 receptions for 1,845 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 264 yards and one major on 21 carries.