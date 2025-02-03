MMQB: 4 significant offensive extensions so far

I knew the CFL’s free agency communication window was opening over the weekend. I also knew we were going to start getting significant news items starting Sunday afternoon.

But, as per usual, the blinding pace and sheer volume of the big-time transactions we’ve seen so far have caught me off guard (hello Edmonton Elks). And, with this window wide open all week long, the flood of news isn’t ending anytime soon. This should be an awesome next few days.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Riders extend Trevor Harris

» REDBLACKS sign Justin Hardy to extension

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 2

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

And because news is going to be flowing so frequently here, I figured we’d try to make sure this week’s MMQB doesn’t become old news minutes after I hit send. Instead, much like last week, we’re focusing on some of the work done prior to the communication window coming into play.

Last week it was our favourite defensive extensions of the winter. That means this week we’re focusing on the offensive side of the ball.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC | BC LIONS

I wasn’t sure if the Lions and McInnis were going to get an agreement done as we got deeper and deeper into the off-season. And with readymade landing spots like Calgary and Edmonton waiting in the wings, McInnis would have been a hot commodity from minute one of the communication window opening.

Now, keeping McInnis likely came at a price. BC released fellow receiver Alexander Hollins a day prior to signing McInnis to a two-year extension last week. But a guy like McInnis is the type of piece you build around, and the Lions knew it. He’s Canadian, he’s in the prime of his career, and he established himself as one of the CFL’s most explosive players in 2024.

McInnis led the league with 1,469 receiving yards last season to go along with seven touchdowns and an impressive average of 16.0 yards per reception. Furthermore, McInnis was the league’s number one impact receiver per Pro Football Focus. With quarterback Nathan Rourke in the fold to start the season, I can’t wait to see the connection between him and McInnis in 2025.

JAVON LEAKE | RB | EDMONTON ELKS

I loved watching Leake last season in Edmonton, which is why I’m stoked to see him back in the Alberta capital for year two. Initially signed 12 months ago as a return ace, things changed for Leake shortly after the Elks made a midseason coaching change. The result was Leake returning to running back for the first time since his college days. And he didn’t miss a beat.

Teaming with 2024 breakout player Justin Rankin, Leake helped Edmonton form a dangerous ground attack in the second half of last season. Leake ran for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 102 carries, which was good for an impressive average of 6.5 per. With Rankin already under contract and Leake extended for two more years, this should be another fun season in Edmonton.

TREVOR HARRIS | QB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Riders took some huge steps last year, and a big reason for that was what Harris gave them under centre. The 38-year-old CFL veteran, who will be 39 for this season, put together one of his best statistical campaigns while leading Saskatchewan back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Despite missing time with an injury, Harris still finished sixth overall with 3,264 passing yards to go along with 20 touchdown passes. Oh, and his 108.4 quarterback rating was the league’s best amongst regular starters. With the Roughriders also signing Jake Maier as an experienced backup, they should feel confident at the position even if Harris has to miss any time.

JUSTIN HARDY | REC | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

We started at receiver, so we might as well close it out with one. After finishing as a top ten receiver in his breakout 2023 campaign, Hardy took another huge step last season to solidify himself as one of the league’s best. For a guy who would have had all kinds of interest on the open market, having him sign back for another year was a huge piece of business for Ottawa general manager Shawn Burke.

Over the last two seasons, Hardy has racked up an impressive 2,352 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. That included 1,343 yards in 2024, which ranked him second overall behind only McInnis. With quarterback Dru Brown ready to take another step in his second year as a CFL starter, there’s no doubting who his number one target will be once again.