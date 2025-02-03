Report: BC Lions release receiver Keon Hatcher Sr.

VANCOUVER — It appears that the BC Lions have released receiver Keon Hatcher Sr., according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Hatcher asked for and was granted his release from the team, Lalji reports.

The veteran signed a three year deal with the Lions head of Free Agency in 2024.

#BCLions receiver Keon Hatcher has asked for and been granted his release. The two sides got close, but ultimately weren’t able to come to an agreement. Assuming he would have regained full health another year removed from his Achilles injury, this is a significant loss IMO pic.twitter.com/vZWtXXDDWy — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 3, 2025

The pass-catcher played in 11 games in 2024, missing the beginning of the season as he recovered from an Achilles injury suffered in 2023’s Western Final. He returned in Week 9, hauling in 38 passes for 608 yards and no touchdowns down the stretch of the season.

In 2023, Hatcher caught 78 receptions for 1,226 yards and six touchdowns across 14 regular season games. Hatcher’s yard total was second in the CFL behind Hamilton’s Tim White.

The native of Tulsa, OK originally signed with the Lions ahead of 2021 training camp and emerged with a roster spot before registering 17 receptions for 214 yards in his first CFL season. He then made big strides in 2022 with 1,043 yards and five touchdowns on 70 total receptions.

Hatcher’s professional debut came with the Oakland Raiders in a Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He also had NFL practice roster stints with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions from 2017-20.

In four seasons at the University of Arkansas (2013-16), Hatcher made 127 catches for 1,845 yards and 18 touchdowns over 37 appearances. He also chipped in on the ground with 21 carries for 264 yards and one major. Keon was also named to the Pro Football Focus All-SEC second team and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to cap off 2016.