Report: Elks sign Ceresna, extend Morgan amidst early free agency moves

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have reportedly made several intriguing moves at the opening of the free agency communication window, where teams can openly talk with pending free agents or their CFLPA-registered designates.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Sunday that the Elks have reportedly agreed to deals with defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, defensive back Royce Metchie, offensive lineman David Beard, and receiver Kaion Julien-Grant. Additionally, Lalji reported that the Elks have also signed offensive lineman Brett Boyko. The Elks announced on Monday that they have extended linebacker Nyles Morgan.

RELATED

» Report: Elks agree to two-year deal with star DB Tyrell Ford

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 2

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Jake Ceresna has agreed to a 1-year deal with… you guessed it… @GoElks. The impact DL returns to Edmonton. Reminds me of day 1 of #CFLFA in 2019 when Ed Hervey signed 6 players of significance very quickly with #BCLions. And this isn’t even signing day yet! #Argos pic.twitter.com/iPfXpNfond — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 2, 2025

Ceresna (No. 14 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list) reportedly returns to Edmonton after helping the Toronto Argonauts capture the 111th Grey Cup in 2024. The veteran was traded to Toronto ahead of last season, registering 29 tackles and tying for the league lead in sacks with eight. Ceresna spent four years in northern Alberta, tallying 35 sacks and six forced fumbles in 56 games with the Green and Gold.

Metchie reportedly is signing with Edmonton after spending his last three years with the Argos, winning a couple of Grey Cups (2022, 2024) while catching four interceptions and forcing four fumbles over 43 games.

#Elks have agreed to terms with 🇨🇦 OL David Beard & Brett Boyko on 2-year deals. Beard returns to the city where his @CFL career began & where he played collegiately. Likely means Mark Korte moves to OG Re Boyko: team released him a couple of days ago so he could take a look at… https://t.co/UTlKHCkA3n — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 2, 2025

Beard was listed No. 22 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list after anchoring the middle of the offensive line for a Tiger-Cats offence that finished first in most offensive categories and being named a 2024 All-CFL for his efforts leading the offensive line in Hamilton. The veteran heads into his 10th season in the league, seven in Edmonton and two in Hamilton.

Julien-Grant is reportedly going to Edmonton after spending his first five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, catching 128 passes for 1,656 yards and four majors. The 28-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of St. Francis Xavier and helped the Alouettes win the 110th Grey Cup in 2023.

This might be as significant as any new free agent signing the #Elks have made today: LB Nyles Morgan has signed a 2-year extension. 111 tackles last year. One of the best ILB’s in @CFL @GoElks pic.twitter.com/uWTPMldT9g — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 2, 2025

Lalji reported that Boyko returns to Edmonton after being released last week so he could take a look at the market ahead of free agency. The 32-year-old started 29 games for the Elks over the past two seasons, serving as the Green and Gold’s primary right tackle. He was named to the CFL’s PFF Honour Roll in Weeks 10 and 21 as a contributor on an Elks offensive line that led the CFL in total rush offence.

Finally, the Elks announced on Monday that Morgan has agreed to a two-year extension. The veteran linebacker finished second in tackles in 2024 with 112 behind only teammate Nick Anderson (116). Morgan spent his first four years in Edmonton, totalling 325 defensive tackles, seven sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles for the Double E.