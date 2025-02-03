Follow CFL

Free Agency February 3, 2025

Report: Ticats agree to 3-year deal with Reggie Stubblefield

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker/defensive back Reggie Stubblefield, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Stubblefield signed with the Montreal Alouettes in 2023 and went on to appear in 14 games for the Alouettes. He was set to become a free agent on February 11.

The five-foot-11, 192-pound defender missed almost the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Stubblefield helped the Alouettes capture the 110th Grey Cup in 2023, registering 38 defensive tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2023.

