Riders sign defensive back Tevaughn Campbell; receiver Ruby Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, the team announced on Monday.

Campbell returns to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he played in 2016, after spending six seasons in the National Football League.

Campbell was signed by the New York Jets in January of 2019, attending training camp with the team, before joining the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice roster. He played another two seasons (2020-21) with the Chargers, appearing in 30 games and making 11 starts. Over that time, he tallied 63 defensive tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery he returned 61 yards for a touchdown and a pick-six.

The 31-year-old attended training camp with the Chargers in 2022 but was released after sustaining an injury. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October of that year, appearing in seven games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons and attended camp with the Jags in 2024.

The Scarborough, Ontario native and University of Regina alum was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the third round, 22nd overall, of the 2015 CFL Draft after posting a blistering 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the CFL Combine. He appeared in 42 career CFL games, recording 53 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and earned three defensive touchdowns.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also announced on Monday they have signed American wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr.

Ruby Jr. comes to the Roughriders after a sensational collegiate career at the University of Mount Union, where he played for five seasons (2019-23). The Florida native was named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Receiver of the Year for the third straight season (2021-23) after he led the league in yards (1,124), touchdowns (15), and receptions (75) as a senior. In addition, he was named an All-American for the second straight season and All-OAC for the third year in-a-row.

Ruby Jr. appeared in 56 games as a Purple Raider earning 362 receptions for 5,624 yards (15.5 yards per catch average) and 74 touchdowns, holding the school record in each category. He also averaged more than 100 yards per game over his collegiate career. Ruby Jr.’s time at Mount Union was highlighted by his junior year where he registered an eyepopping 105 receptions for 1,785 yards and 30 touchdowns and lead all of NCAA Division III in both receiving yards and touchdowns. He played 14 games that season, earning 100 yards or more in 11 of his appearances for a 127.5-yard per game average.

After college, Ruby Jr. signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 Draft and attended minicamp with the team.