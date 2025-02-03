Stamps extend National DL Kelon Thomas; sign two

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National defensive lineman Kelon Thomas to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. The new deal is for an additional year and will keep Thomas with the Red and White through the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

“We’re excited to have Kelon for two more years,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to develop into a larger role with the team.”

Signed as undrafted free agent out of the Okanagan Sun junior program in 2023, Thomas has played 23 regular-season games and one playoff contest through two seasons with the Stampeders.

He has excelled on special teams with 21 tackles and has also seen action on defence with three tackles and two knockdowns.

Prior to joining the Stamps, Thomas was honoured as the outstanding defensive lineman from the Canadian Junior Football League’s B.C. Conference in 2022 after collecting 11.5 sacks in 10 regular-season games for the Sun. He also had 19.5 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

The Stampeders also announced they have added two players on the defensive side of the ball, signing American defensive back Anthony Cook and American defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore.

Cook attended the 2023 training camp of the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the National Football League club as an undrafted free agent. In two pre-season games with the Chiefs, he made seven tackles.

Cook played college football at Texas. He appeared in 60 games and made 27 starts with the Longhorns, amassing 167 total tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.

Cook was all-Big 12 honourable mention in 2021 and 2022.

Lattimore signed with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in one game – a wildcard playoff contest in which he made six tackles.

The Detroit native played for the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars in 2022 and had seven tackles in three games.

Collegiately, Lattimore played 44 games and made 19 starts over four seasons at Iowa. He accumulated 81 career tackles including seven tackles for loss as a member of the Hawkeyes and added six sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Lattimore was an all-Big Ten honourable mention in 2019 after recording 44 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games.