Ticats extend National receiver Kiondré Smith

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed National receiver Kiondré Smith to a two-year contract extension. Smith was scheduled to become a free agent on February 11.
“We’re thrilled to have Kiondré back for the next two seasons,” said Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia. “He is a hard-working, productive player who has a bright future ahead of him at only 25 years old. His skill set and drive make him a key part of our long-term vision and we’re excited to watch his continued growth in black and gold.”
RELATED
» Ticats sign National receiver Drew Wolitarsky
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list
» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 2
» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
Smith, 25, played all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, posting career-highs in receptions (74), receiving yards (933) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The 6’1, 180-pound native of Markham, Ontario ranked third in the CFL in receiving touchdowns and was named the Tiger-Cats nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2024.
The former Guelph Gryphon receiver has played 54 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2022-24), registering 147 receptions for 1,881 yards and eight touchdowns.
Smith was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fourth round (37th overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft after four years at the University of Guelph (2018-21).