Ticats sign RB Ante Litre to two-year extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national running back Ante Litre to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Litre was slated to become a free agent on February 11.

“Ante is someone we wanted back with our football club since day one,” said Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia. “Ante constantly sets an example with his hard work, dedication and leadership both on and off the field. His versatility is incredibly valuable and we’re excited to have him back with the Tiger-Cats for the next two seasons.”

Litre, 30, suited up in all 18 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, posting 62 carries for 168 yards and a career-best five rushing touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

The five-foot-11, 223-pound native of Vancouver, B.C. has played in 107 games over his seven seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2024), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2023), Edmonton Elks (2022) and Calgary Stampeders (2017-21), registering 227 carries for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns, 50 receptions for 420 yards and one touchdown, and 46 special teams tackles.

The former Simon Fraser running back was originally selected by the Stampeders in the fourth round (28th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft.