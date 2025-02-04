Are the Elks assembling a high-flying roster?

I’m not going to compare all the potential actions of the Edmonton Elks with the massive trades we’ve seen in the NHL and the NBA, but wow has general manager Ed Hervey reportedly been busy.

Some teams are speaking at low decibel levels during this period where the free agency communication window is open and then there is Hervey who has whipped the window wide open while clutching his white green and gold megaphone.

As a reminder this is that special one week of the year where teams can speak with free agents before the official opening of free agency kicks off on February 11th.

Think of it as a high stakes meet and greet cocktail party where players can get an idea about how highly other teams view them. Offers can be made between a team and a player, but nothing becomes 100 per cent official until the 11th.

That is why at this exact time of year you will see plenty of “Player X” has “reportedly signed” a deal with “Team Y”. This can be all so confusing; I treat it like I’m watching a weeklong movie trailer to a film I can’t wait to see.

Let’s go with this movie preview analogy and in this case, Edmonton is that big blockbuster summer movie. In fact, with what we have seen so far, it’s fair to say Ed Hervey is playing the role of Captain Canada as he holds up his mighty contract signing pen high in the air yelling “All-CFL players, assemble!”

When you go through all the reports on all the deals that could become a reality in a week from now a couple themes stick out.

The first is Edmonton is big-game hunting.

Three of the reported deals are for players who all made the 2024 All-CFL team.

Offensive lineman David Beard was the first name that Bo Levi Mitchell mentioned during his initial conversation with Ted Goveia, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats new general manager. That makes sense considering Mitchell was one of the least sacked quarterbacks in 2024 despite having 120 more pass attempts than any other quarterback in the CFL.

Tyrell Ford’s seven interceptions was one off the CFL lead while Jake Ceresna finished the year in a five-way tie for the CFL lead in sacks. In each case Hervey has targeted players at the top of their respective positions, each with the ability to swing a game.

The next trend is finding National talent.

In addition to Beard and Ford, Hervey has reportedly offered a deal to receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, while the team announced the return of offensive lineman Brett Boyko.

Julien-Grant brings high-end depth at the receiver position as he’s been a steady performer in Montreal averaging over 500 yards in his last three seasons with the Alouettes.

Boyko has anchored the right side of the Elks offensive line the past two seasons and has been a part of an Edmonton offence that finished second in points scored in 2024.

Finally, more than anything else Hervey and company are addressing a need. No team allowed more yards through the air or touchdown passes than the Elks defence.

What better way to fix their biggest deficiency than by focusing on the players who’s job it is to make life miserable for the opposing quarterbacks?

Ceresna has made All-CFL twice in the last three years and can line up just about anywhere on the defensive line, while Tyrell Ford is one of the game’s best and youngest defensive backs just waiting to pounce on all errant throws.

I could go on about the fun family connection between Tyrell and Tre, but that would take away from the fact that Tyrell represents the crown jewel of free agent defenders on the market. Big-game hunting indeed.