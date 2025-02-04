Argos extend 111th Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle

TORONTO — The 111th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player is staying in Toronto.

The Argonauts have signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

Arbuckle was slated to become a free agent on February 11.

Arbuckle was forced into action ahead of the 111th Grey Cup after starting quarterback Chad Kelly went down with an injury in the Eastern Final. He completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns winning Grey Cup MVP and helping deliver Toronto’s record-setting 19th championship.

The pivot threw for 799 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. Arbuckle returned to Toronto ahead of the 2024 season after playing for the Argos in 2021. In 2021 he played in seven games, with four starts, throwing for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns before a trade sent him to Edmonton late that season.

The six-foot-one, 231-pounder started two games for Ottawa in 2023 after being traded from Edmonton mid-season in 2022. The California native dressed for five games (three starts) with Edmonton in 2022 and 12 games with five starts with Ottawa after the trade.

The Georgia State product began his CFL career in Calgary in 2018, eventually getting seven starts in 2019, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with a completion percentage north of 73 per cent.

In his career, Arbuckle has amassed 7,957 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in the regular season.