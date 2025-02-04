Bombers add Jarious Jackson to coaching staff; name Jason Hogan OC

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that they have added Jarious Jackson to the staff as the quarterbacks coach and named Jason Hogan offensive coordinator.

Jackson joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Edmonton Elks as offensive coordinator and as interim coach following a promotion to the position last July due to a management change.

The Elks were 7-6 with Jackson as head coach after beginning the season 0-5 before the change, and Edmonton finished first in points scored (27.6), first in rushing yards per game (131.4) and second in net offence per game (390.3).

RELATED

» Bombers sign receiver Dalton Schoen to one-year extension

» Bombers sign James Vaughters to one-year deal

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» 14 top pending free agents who could be available

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Jackson began coaching in the CFL in 2013 with the BC Lions and has since worked with Edmonton (2014-15), Saskatchewan (2016-17), BC (2018-19), Toronto (2020-21) and then again with the Elks since 2022.

A two-year starting quarterback at the University of Notre Dame, Jackson set single season school records for yards passing, completions and attempts in 1999, his senior season, and was a seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2000 NFL Draft.

He spent 13 years as pro with the Broncos (2000), Barcelona Dragons (2001), Broncos (2001-03), BC (2004-11) and Toronto (2012) and is a four-time Grey Cup champion – 2006, 2011 and 2012 as a player and 2015 as an assistant coach.

The 2025 Canadian Football League season will be Hogan’s fourth with the club following his previous three years as the team’s running backs coach.

Over the past three seasons, Hogan has played an important role in Brady Oliveira’s rise to stardom as the Winnipeg product has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark three times, captured consecutive rushing titles in 2023-24, was named the CFL’s Most

Outstanding Canadian in 2023 and 2024 and the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2024.

A product of Rosemere, Quebec, Hogan came to the Blue Bombers in 2022 after serving as the offensive coordinator, running backs, wide receiver and quarterbacks coach with the Université de Montréal Carabins.

Hogan spent two years with the Montreal Alouettes prior to his days with the Carabins, beginning as an offensive quality control coach and then serving as a defensive assistant and receivers coach. He also worked for the Alouettes as a youth football program coordinator and served as the offensive coordinator at École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle Loups and at College André-Grasset. Hogan was also a member of the Université de Laval Rouge et Or’s Vanier Cup championship team in 2006.