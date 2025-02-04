Jaelon Acklin announces retirement

OTTAWA — Receiver Jaelon Acklin has announced he is retiring as a player.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS pass-catcher posted on social media that his playing days are over.

“All good things come to an end,” wrote the receiver, who also sent a special message to the fans: “You guys were truly special to me, from seeing you after the games to just talking with you on the street, you guys pushed me with passion and pride for your cities.

“I’ll always be a Ticat and REDBLACK.”

RELATED

» REDBLACKS announce 2025 coaching staff

» Six is Back: REDBLACKS sign Adarius Pickett to one-year extension

» Just In Time: REDBLACKS, Hardy agree to one-year extension

» REDBLACKS, Addison agree to one-year contract extension

» Buy tickets for the 2025 season

» View the 2025 schedule here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Acklin signed with the REDBLACKS in 2022 and immediately had a career season, catching 75 passes for 1,169 yards and two majors on his way to his second East Division All-CFL nomination.

Overall the receiver appeared in 80 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa, catching 319 passes for 4,186 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2024, Acklin caught 69 passes for 739 yards and four touchdowns as a reliable veteran option for young pivot Dru Brown.