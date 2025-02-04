Lions, Marcus Moore agree to extension through 2026

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Marcus Moore has signed an extension through 2026. He was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Moore (six-foot-one, 280 pounds) saw an increased role to begin 2024 with seven defensive tackles and a pair of sacks across 11 regular season games before an ankle injury ended his season on August 31.

The Pasadena, California native signed with the Lions ahead of 2023 and saw action in two regular season games in his rookie year while recording an interception in his pro debut against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Moore went on to suit up in the Western Final at Winnipeg in November and recorded three defensive tackles.

He began his college career at home with UCLA from 2016-18 and registered 23 total tackles and a sack in 17 games before transferring to Utah State from 2020-21. Along with earning All-Mountain West honourable mention and Academic honours in 2020, Moore recorded 65 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and three sacks in 19 games with the Aggies.