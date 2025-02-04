Report: Ticats sign receiver Kenny Lawler

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are reportedly adding even more firepower to their offence.

Wide receiver Kenny Lawler has agreed to terms with the Ticats, according to a report by TSN’s Dave Naylor. Lawler is ranked No. 18 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

RELATED

» Ticats sign National receiver Drew Wolitarsky

» Report: Ticats agree to 3-year deal with Reggie Stubblefield

» Ticats extend National receiver Kiondré Smith

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 2

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Lawler is going into his sixth CFL season with two stints in Winnipeg (2019-2021, 2023-2024) and one in Edmonton (2022). The receiver has two West Division All-CFL nominations (2021,2022), one All-CFL (2021) and two Grey Cups (2019, 2021) on his resume.

In 2024, Lawler caught 41 passes for 662 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games with the Bombers. Overall, the pass-catcher has 256 catches for 4,108 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Lawler reportedly reunites with former teammate Drew Wolitarsky to join an offence that finished No. 1 in yards per game (406.1), passing yards per game (332.1) and passing touchdowns (35) under quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.