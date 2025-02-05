2025 salary cap increase driven by 2024 league revenue growth

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Salary Expenditure Cap for the upcoming season has been set at $6,062,365.

“The strategy we put in place in 2022 has strengthened our league,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Our extensive product review has yielded a fun, fast and entertaining game – one that attracts attention and inspires people to fall in love with Canadian football. Fans and partners have leaned in, investing in the potential and promise of our great game.”

“The past three seasons have seen year-over-year growth in attendance and gameday revenue. Our owners are more committed and stronger than ever before, and the business community has recognized this success in our game. This wave of support has triggered our growth sharing model, signalling a bright future ahead, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The amount represents an increase of $412,365 over the $5,650,000 that was negotiated with the CFL Players’ Association in the 2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The CBA’s revenue growth sharing model sees CFL gains in excess of the Initial Baseline Revenue from the previous season triggering a revenue growth share with the CFL Players’ Association (CFLPA).

The 2024 salary cap was $5,525,000.

Training camps will open on May 11. The 2025 season kicks off on Thursday, June 5, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS at 9 p.m. ET.

