Riders sign American DL Jordan Smith

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Smith, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith (six-foot-six, 255 pounds) was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round, 121st overall of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Jags (2021-22), appearing in two games. He attended camp with the Jags in 2023, but was waived before the start of the regular season. Smith also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the early part of 2024.

The Georgia native played two collegiate seasons at University of Alabama Birmingham (2019-20) and earned 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles and one interception over 23 games played. He left UAB ranked ninth in career sacks, and his 10 sacks in 2019 were tied for the fifth most single season sacks in school history. Smith was also named All-Conference USA in both his seasons as Blazer and attended the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Prior to attending UAB, Smith attended Butler Community College tallying 77 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble on route to being named First-Team All-Jayhawk Conference.